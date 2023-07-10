Geneva (Union)

The Human Association for Rights and Freedoms, in cooperation with the Mayon Human Rights Organization, organized yesterday, in the Square of the Broken Chair in Geneva, Switzerland, a photographic exhibition on the role of the Houthi summer centers in child recruitment.

The exhibition contained dozens of photos, accompanied by a definition of the content of those photos, which reveal the extent of Houthi violations against children participating in summer centers that it establishes in areas under its control, and the role of those centers in recruiting children and pushing them to the frontlines. The photos also documented the suffering of deceived children.

The exhibition was visited by a large number of leaders of organizations, activists, journalists, researchers and interested persons of different nationalities and various media outlets, which would contribute to informing the peoples of the world of Houthi violations of children’s rights.