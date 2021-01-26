Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a phone technician to pay an amount of 30,000 dirhams to a client in compensation for the theft of his wife’s e-mail during phone maintenance.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit in which he demanded to compel a telephone technician to pay him a compensation of 50 thousand dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that he had contacted the defendant to solve a problem with his phone, and during the solution of the problem he accessed the phone programs without his knowledge, and tampered In the mail of his wife and seizing it, then he blackmailed him and demanded 5,000 dirhams for him to return the e-mail, and he confirmed that the defendant was convicted of this charge and a criminal judgment was issued against him.

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that it is proven from the papers that the defendant entered the electronic account on the plaintiff’s phone, bypassing the limits of his authorization and using the information network to attack privacy in other than authorized conditions.

She confirmed that the defendant’s mistake is proven, and it has resulted in harm to the plaintiff represented in the violation of his privacy and the material and psychological effects that have resulted from it, in addition to the fear that he suffered for his wife’s account and the private data he holds, and it decided to oblige the defendant to pay the client 30 thousand dirhams With an obligation to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

