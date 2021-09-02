The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a young man to pay 10,000 dirhams in compensation to his friend for insulting his honor and consideration.

The details of the case refer to a young man filing a civil lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded to oblige him to pay him an amount of 50 thousand dirhams, in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant insulted him via a message on his phone, and the defendant was convicted in accordance with the penal provisions.

The court stated that the Civil Transactions Law stipulates that every harm to others obliges the perpetrator, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the damage, noting that it was evident in the papers that the young man insulted the plaintiff with the insulting terms indicated in the record, which offend his honor and consideration, and that was using a means of information technology, and it was done. Conviction of the defendant for the incident of insulting based on the statement of the witness who confirmed that the service owner (the phone number) in question belongs to the defendant, and that the letter contained a clear insult that offends his honor and consideration.

The court indicated that the criminal judgment condemned the defendant for proving an error on his part, which is the same error that the plaintiff relied on in filing the compensation case, and it has been a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act constituting the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator And then, in this joint matter, he has the authority of the thing judged before this court, and the court ruled to obligate the young man to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10 thousand dirhams and the delayed interest at the rate of 4%.



