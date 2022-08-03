A telephone quarrel with the ex-partner, immediately after launches from the window of the house

The victim, 43 years old, employee of the Liceo Classico dell ‘Eagle, was the mother of an 8-year-old girl. According to an initial reconstruction, the woman had gone out for a walk but upon returning home, where she lived with her parents and her daughter, she had had a phone call with the child’s ex-partner father. Her phone call seems to have left her very upset, to the point of throwing her phone into the street, later recovered by her father. A second phone call always with her ex, immediately after her desperate gesture: the woman throws herself from the balcony of her home.

The woman’s body lying on the asphalt was noticed by some passersby who immediately alerted the rescue. To transport her to the hospital by the helicopter rescue, but there was nothing to be done, the traumas and injuries sustained after the flight of several meters were too serious.

