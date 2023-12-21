The shooting at Charles University in Prague killed 14 people and injured 25.

24-year-old student of the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in Prague, David Kozak, opened fire in his educational institution. According to updated data, 14 people were killed and 25 were injured.

It was revealed that he graduated with a BA in History and European Studies in 2022. After the crime, the man committed suicide.

The shooter revealed his motives on Telegram

Lenta.ru discovered a Telegram channel that allegedly belonged to the attacker. The channel was created on December 9, where the author wrote in Russian that this resource would become his diary. On December 10, he published a post in which he said that he was influenced by the schoolgirl who opened fire at the Bryansk gymnasium on December 7.

Related materials:

According to the author, he always wanted to take people’s lives, but over time he began to lean toward mass murder. He also mentioned that he was influenced by the actions of a certain Ilnaz. Presumably, we are talking about Ilnaz Galyaviev, who in 2021 staged a shooting at a Kazan gymnasium.

The author of the channel also wrote about suicidal thoughts and hatred of the world. The last entry is dated December 19th.

Later, the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the authorship and recordings of the shooter’s channel at Charles University in Prague.

There is currently no evidence that this event is in any way connected with international terrorism Vit Rakushanhead of the Czech police

The Czech police were convicted of being unprepared for such emergencies

A witness to the shooting at Prague University said that the police did not warn people about what happened. Because of this, a large number of pedestrians were in close proximity to the scene of the tragedy. According to the eyewitness, he and his wife learned about what happened from the news, although they were very close to the crime scene.

Photo: David W Cerny/Reuters

Czech authorities declared December 23 a day of mourning. Czech President Petr Pavel expressed Condolences to the families of the victims.