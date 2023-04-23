In terms of involving community members in humanitarian work, a philanthropist undertook for the second year in a row to pay 180,000 dirhams for tuition fees for five children of inmates in the women’s prison in the punitive and correctional institutions of the Dubai Police.

Dubai Police added that the donation of the philanthropist reflects the lofty and noble human values ​​that the Emirati society calls for and consolidates within its initiatives, noting its keenness to shed light on the good provided by those with white hands, whether they are individuals in society or charitable institutions, to enhance the values ​​of giving. and community synergy.

Dubai Police confirmed that charitable institutions and agencies and benefactors are essential partners in extending a helping hand to inmates, male and female inmates, and their financially difficult families, and that these joint humanitarian initiatives aim to alleviate their plight and relieve their anguish, in order to achieve the principle of social solidarity that our true Islamic religion encourages.

For their part, the inmates expressed their great happiness and deep thanks to the philanthropist and her noble initiative, which contributed to their children completing their education and continuing their studies.