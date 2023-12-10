One of the methods that the vast majority of people use to preserve food containers is to put a clamp to prevent a bug or any other element from falling into the bag that contains it. A very widespread storage system that, despite what you think, is not as effective as it seems.

The truth is that beyond those who want to have a more aesthetic appearance in their kitchen and break with the visual noise generated by having several containers with different brands and colors on the counter, changing the container for another with a more resistant material such as of Cristal. However, the purpose of these boats is more important than simply beautifying this room in the house.

Elena, a pharmacist known on Tik Tok as @infarmarte and who uses her account to share health-related advice and content with her followers and other users, warns of the danger that keeping food in storage can pose to health. their original containers.

«A pest in your kitchen»



The reason why this common practice can pose a risk is because, despite what many of us believe, the material with which most food containers such as pasta or flour are made are not resistant enough to prevent that some bugs get into it.

“I don’t want to make you nervous, but if you store your rice, flour or nuts like this, they could have insects,” he points out. Specifically, he is talking about the larvae of a moth that are capable of passing through the paper, cardboard or plastic of non-perishable food packaging. Furthermore, these bugs “love places without light such as closets and drawers and especially heat.” Therefore, if you are not attentive and provide a solution, it can cause, as this professional warns, “a plague in your kitchen.”

However, before you panic, you should know that there is a very simple method to prevent these moths from colonizing your food and accidentally ending up as part of your meal. This pharmacist recommends opting for “airtight glass containers.” This way it will be impossible for insects to get into the glass jars.

It also suggests being attentive and if you discover that there are small moths fluttering in your kitchen, “be suspicious of food” and carefully analyze the contents of said containers. If by chance you notice that these bugs are inside the packages, you will have to remedy it quickly.