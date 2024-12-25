In Spain, both public and private hospitals usually offer various additional services that patients may need during their stay. From parking to the use of television or internet connection, many of these services have a cost that the user must assume apart from medical treatment. However, these rates have generated indignation among many citizens. In this sense, Álvaro Fernández, a pharmacist known on social networks as ‘Pharmaceutico Fernández’, has revealed his discomfort, through a TikTok video, about the prices for this type of services.

In the video, Fernández expressed his astonishment and anger after his experience in a hospital: «I am leaving the hospital and I understand that there are separate services that one has to pay for, but it is one thing to charge and another to almost, almost, steal, but come on, bank robber level », he commented at the beginning of his complaint.

Among the services he mentioned, the parking It was one of the first points to criticize. “They charged me two and a half euros for fifteen minutes of parking,” he said, emphasizing that the price is especially high for those who have to go regularly for consultations or emergenciess.

The cost of distraction

On the other hand, the content creator also focused on the entertainment rates inside the hospital, which he described as exorbitant. “But it turns out that if you are admitted, for giving you control of the TV, they charge you 100 euros and 20 euros more for each day you want to use it,” he explained.









However, as he revealed, for those who prefer to connect to Internetthe outlook is not more encouraging. «For giving you the wifi password, 20 euros. In short, the first day you are admitted, if you want TV and Wi-Fi so as not to die of boredom and disgust in addition to what you were admitted to, they will cost you 120 bucks,” he added, detailing that the costs do not decrease over time: “And the second day, 40 euros more, and so it adds up.

Finally, the well-known pharmacist concluded the video by showing his empathy for the patients who, in addition to dealing with health problemsthey must face these additional expenses: «For the TV remote control! Maybe you are dying of pain and they don’t even give you that distraction. Anyway, it had to be paid, but it seemed very bad to me.