01/11/2025



Updated at 2:40 p.m.





Celebrating Christmas is something that, a priori, seems positive for almost everyone in Spain. We have vacation days or parties, we get together with our loved ones, we have special lunches and dinners and, in general, it is celebration time and joy.

However, one of the less pleasant sides of this type of celebration is that, as usually happens in the winter season, the flus, viruses and colds, They spread more easily. This is aggravated by the family and friendly gatherings that we have held on these dates, also in closed places.

Thus, during part of the month of December and so far in January, you yourself or someone close to you have probably been unwell, usually with congestion, sore throat, headache, etc. To give us an idea of ​​the situation, for example in Madrid, the first week of 2025 reached 66.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Thus, anyone sick with the flu or other conditions usually goes to the doctor to receive the necessary diagnosis and treatment in each case. Although this is crucial and medications should be taken depending on what we have, home remedies or tricks also usually help a lot to combat the symptoms of colds and flu. Although there are many, the pharmacist Fernández, popular on social networks, has shared a trick to eliminate mucus which is perhaps unknown to many.









How to expel more mucus when we are congested?

As the pharmacist states, it is a “super trick”: “It will help you when you have nasal congestion. Press with your fingers in this area and in this way for half a minute and this will help open the nasal passages and loosen the mucus. So, When you dream, much more will come out“He says while showing how he does it himself, since you can see that he is quite congested, “sorry for the disgusting thing,” he ends up saying, after blowing his nose with a handkerchief.

“Before using the tissue, try this: Gently press your nostrils for a few seconds before blowing. This helps to better mobilize accumulated mucus and facilitates its expulsion.

Why does it work? Pressing the nostrils generates light pressure that helps loosen mucus from the nasal walls.making it come out more easily. Result: Faster relief and a clearer nose,” can be read next to the pharmacist’s video.