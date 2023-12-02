Oven, airfryer, steamers or kitchen robots are just some of the appliances that we have at our disposal to prepare our favorite recipes. Objects designed exclusively for this purpose and that meet the necessary conditions so that the food we are going to consume is cooked in such a way that it does not pose a danger to health.

However, although the list is quite extensive, there are those who also dare to prepare dishes in appliances that are designed for other tasks. A clear example of this is the trend that is sweeping social networks: cooking in the dishwasher. This somewhat questionable way of cooking consists of putting all the ingredients in an airtight container, which is later placed in this appliance, and taking advantage of the heat it gives off to cook.

Given the number of videos that have been shared on platforms such as TikTok using this method, pharmacist Álvaro Fernández, known for the content he uploads about health on his account @Farmacuticofernandez, has decided to raise awareness about the risks that using the dishwasher can entail.

What this professional explains in the ‘post’ he shared seems quite obvious. These appliances are created to clean the plates, glasses or cutlery that are placed in it, which is why the remains that come off remain inside the dishwasher, which makes it clear that the sanitary conditions are not adequate.

Another problem with this object is that “it is possible that it does not reach the ideal temperature and that microorganisms can proliferate.” Not to mention the fact that the soap sneaks into the tupperware, which can cause poisoning.

But it doesn’t end there, if cooking in a closed container is already considered reckless, the pharmacist throws up his hands when he sees another in which the food is only protected by silver paper. «We just need this dishwashing cooking thing to become fashionable. “That the recipe is salmon with fine herbs, not ‘finish’ herbs,” he jokes.

«The other one at least suggests cooking in a tupperware, but this is not even in an airtight container, in silver paper, where water sneaks in, which may not be clean. You know if he comes into contact with the fish he packs.

What is clear is that even though people on social networks try to try new cooking methods, it is best to only use those that are designed for this purpose, as this will at least guarantee that the cooking processes are appropriate to avoid any problem.