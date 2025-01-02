New Year’s Eve is one of the most special days. It is a celebration in which the year is left behind to begin a new one full of hope and opportunities. This date marked on the calendar can be spent in many ways. There are those who prepare a delicious dinner to enjoy with their family or friends. There are also those who, after eating the twelve grapes, go out to party. Either way, the goal is to have as much fun as possible. However, it is not always possible and many end up at the doctor or with other types of problems. Related news standard No An Australian who lives in Spain, fascinated with an element that all homes in our country have: “I need universal adoption” A. Standard head No “I never eat them”: six foods that a cardiologist avoids at all times coast and that we take them daily in SpainClaudia Vega, a pharmacist from Galicia, tells what it is like to be on duty in a pharmacy during New Year’s Eve. The young woman has assured that it has been “very busy” and has mentioned all the products that have been sold. The best-selling products in a pharmacy on New Year’s EveClaudia Vega explains that the guard on New Year’s Eve began at 00:00 a.m. and at 00:36 a.m. they already had the first visit. In a video published on his TikTok profile, he made a list of the most in-demand products throughout that night. Products Citorsal powder (24.36 hours): the pharmaceutical company indicates that it is an oral rehydration serum. “Someone who had a bad stomach and came to the emergency room because he had a doctor’s prescription,” he clarifies. Fosmocin (01.05 hours): it is an antibiotic sachet for urine infection. Claudia points out that it also comes with a prescription. Frenadol (01.17 hours): It is an anti-flu medicine without a prescription. Almax Forte (1:23 a.m.): This is for someone who had reflux or heartburn. Fortaxec (01.37 hours): serves to stop diarrhea. Condoms (02.01): Claudia applauds this purchase: «Always with protection, guys. Very good”. Atorvastatin (02.32 hours): the pharmacist explains that they are cholesterol pills. “I imagine someone would forget to pick them up first,” he says. Durex play heat effect (03.08 hours): it is a lubricant. Morning-after pill (04:00 hours). Condoms (04:12 hours). Diapers (04:57 hours). Loperamide (05.09): serves to stop diarrhea. Morning-after pill (06:01 hours). Fosmocin (06.36 hours). Morning-after pill (06.51 hours) Frenadol (07.15 hours). Pharmagrip Forte (07.46). Respiben and Termalgin influenza (08.07 hours)Claudia Vega says that many citizens have come to the pharmacy sick this Christmas. «Everyone is bad. “It’s crazy,” he says. On the other hand, the pharmacist believes that people should be more responsible when having sexual relations, since there were quite a few morning-after pills sold. “It’s getting out of hand,” he concludes.

