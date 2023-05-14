A Sumilab laboratory, in the city of Culiacán, in the State of Sinaloa. Treasury Department

One of the Mexican companies sanctioned by the United States and accused of being linked to Los Chapitos, the heirs of the Sinaloa Cartel, has been a supplier to state and federal governments. Sumilab SA de CV’s favorite client has been the State of Sinaloa, enclave of the criminal organization founded by Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. Between 2018 and 2022, the administration headed by Quirino Ordaz Coppel, now Mexico’s ambassador to Spain, awarded the company contracts for 14.7 million pesos. According to the 71 invoices published by the Government of Sinaloa on the National Transparency Platform, these purchases were made mainly through the Culiacán Hospital and the Sinaloan Institute of Educational Physical Infrastructure. Questioned about the delivery of the contracts to Sumilab, both the government of Rubén Rocha Moya and former governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel declined to answer questions from this newspaper.

Sumilab is a company created to sell chemical products and laboratory equipment based in Culiacán, Sinaloa. On its website, the company claims to be a 100% Mexican company with more than 33 years of experience -although according to its articles of incorporation it was created 22 years ago- in the commercialization and distribution of products, equipment and materials for all types of of laboratories. On May 9, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury included it on one of its blacklists. The US agency reported that the Mexican company has been booked for its participation in the supply and shipment of chemical precursors used for the production of drugs to members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The announcement of OFAC’s sanctions against Sumilab came the same day that the Treasury Department also revealed actions against Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera and fourth member of Los Chapitos, and against three other members of the Sinaloa cartel and one more company dedicated to the real estate business in the northwestern state of Mexico. The implications of the OFAC designation range from blocking property and asset interests to prohibiting any transaction by or within the United States. Likewise, the Department of the Treasury indicates that the persons who participate in certain transactions with the designated persons or companies may also be exposed to sanctions.

Graph that relates Sumilab to the children of Joaquín ‘el Chapo’ Guzmán. Treasury Department

According to the contracts and invoices registered in the National Transparency Platform, the Government of Sinaloa acquired chemicals and laboratory material to equip the Civil Hospital of Culiacán (the state capital) and several state universities, including the Technological University of Culiacán. and the Polytechnic University of Valle del Évora, located in Guamúchil, Sinaloa. To these entities, the company linked to Los Chapitos sold packages of reagents, filters, acetates, materials, accessories and laboratory supplies, such as convection ovens and microscopes.

EL PAÍS contacted Andrés Castro, director of the Sinaloan Institute of Educational Physical Infrastructure between January 2017 and May 2019, when Sumilab was given the first contract from the agency for 700,000 pesos. Castro assured that during his management, ISIFE carried out contracting procedures in accordance with the law and current regulations and asserted that the participants complied with the requirements established in the bidding bases and that, at least in his case, he was not up to date. so much so that the company was being investigated by the United States. When Castro left ISIFE in 2019 in his place, the former governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, appointed his then Secretary of Sustainable Development as head of the institution, the former mayor of Ahome, Álvaro Ruelas. It was the Sinaloan PRI who signed the documents with Sumilab when acquisitions were made for 12 million pesos.

For his part, the director of the Culiacán Civil Hospital between 2019 and 2021, Israel Martínez, confirmed the purchases made from the company linked to Los Chapitos but emphasized that no chemical substances were purchased, but only laboratory material. “Such operations were carried out based on the award processes provided by law, according to a purchasing committee to which it is submitted for approval,” he said.

Although Sumilab won more contracts between 2017 and 2021, the offices now in charge of the Morenista governor Rubén Rocha Moya have continued to acquire items from the company linked to the heirs of El Chapo. The transparent documents indicate that in 2022 the Government of Sinaloa, through its dependencies, purchased material from Sumilab for 871 thousand pesos. In addition to Sinaloa, there are also offices that depend on the federal government, currently headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, such as two research centers, which operate in the Mexican northwest, of the National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies (Conahcyt), an office of the National Water Commission (Conagua) in the region and the National Institute of Forestry, Agriculture and Livestock Research have purchased equipment and chemicals from Sumilab. In total from 2018 to date, the company received contracts for 2.7 million pesos from federal government entities through the Food and Development Research Center (CIAD) and the Northwest Biological Research Center. Questioned by this newspaper, Conahcyt officials declined to comment on the purchases from Sumilab.

Likewise, to a lesser extent, health agencies and universities in the states of Sonora and Baja California Sur have also purchased chemicals and material from Sumilab in the last five years. Before 2017, the governments of these States had acquired the company’s products, but the acquisitions increased after 2018, according to what was registered in the National Transparency Platform. The same is true of the federal government: before 2018, the only entity at the federal level that had contracts with the company linked to Los Chapitos was the Administration and Investment Trust to support Scientific Research and Technological Development of the National Institute of Forestry Research. , Agricultural and Livestock, which depends on the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER) before the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food (SAGARPA).

When announcing the sanctions against Sumilab and four members of the Sinaloa Cartel, the Treasury Department assured that this measure was closely coordinated with the Government of Mexico, including the Financial Intelligence Unit. The actions taken by the United States Government this week are one more step to surround the heirs of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, El Chapo, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel: Alfredo, Iván Archivaldo, Joaquín and Ovidio Guzmán, whom they have been investigating since 2008 and they accuse of mounting operations to bring fentanyl to US territory.

