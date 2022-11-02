It’s only been a few days since the well-known actor Henry Cavil, officially decided to leave the role of Geralt of Rivia in the wonderful Netflix TV series of The Witcher. The news has shaken a lot, many fans who have decided not to give up and fight to keep the actor in the role of the character.

In fact, one has been opened petitionthat has already totaled over 20,000 signatures, to try to make the actor and probably the production feel their support, trying to keep him still.

The petition entitled “Netfilx: You MUST keep Henry Cavil as The Witcher” is going really strong, and is asking the well-known American streaming company to replace the show’s writers in place of the lead actor. This request is due to the fact that there are unconfirmed news, according to which Cavil has decided to abandon the series, because it is taking too different paths from the books of Andrzej Sapkowski.

Actually Cavil and Netflix have never given big explanations on this sad goodbye. Some indiscretions, talk about some discussions started since the second season of The Witcher, then finish with the separation. We hope that the petition is able to change the minds of the two parties (also because we still do not know the reasons for the farewell), also because it would be really hard to see Geralt played by an actor other than Cavil.