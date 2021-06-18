Thousands of people have signed an online petition demanding that the founder of “Amazon” and the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, be banned from returning to Earth after flying to space next month.

Bezos announced earlier this month that he will travel with his brother Mark on a space flight belonging to the rocket launch company “Blue Origin” on July 20.

Internet pioneers met the joy and enthusiasm of the American billionaire with a petition on the “Challenge” website launched by Jose Ortiz a week ago, and as of Thursday, June 17, it had collected more than 12,800 signatures.

The petition reads: “The fate of mankind is in your hands. Jeff Bezos is in fact an extremely evil world-dominant leader” with a net worth of approximately $186 billion.

Blue Origin sold the first seat on its maiden flight into space for $28 million to an unnamed buyer, according to RT.

About 7,600 people have registered to compete for a seat in spaceflight from 159 countries.