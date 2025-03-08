The death of the actor Gene Hackman and his wife in strange circumstances, already clarified, has shocked the entertainment world. But in addition to the deceased, there are other protagonists in history: The couple’s pets.

Gene hackman and Betsy Arakawa They had three dogs: the German shepherd Bearthe mixture of pastor akita Nikita and Zinnaa female of Kelpie Australian of 12 years. The latter did not survive the event, but Bear and Nikita yes.

What will happen now with the survivors? How can dogs have affected the terrible circumstances of the death of their owners? Rosie Bescoby, a specialist in certified clinical behavior, explains for the Mirror What may have happened.

“It would have been very stressful for them,” says the expert. “It would have been very traumatic for dogs. Not only because they were seeing their lifeless owners and without reacting, but also because I suppose they would have been hungry. They would have been thirsty. They would not have had their usual routine, “says Bescoby.

The expert believes that Bear and Nikita would have been “very, very confused” because life as they knew it became “Unpredictable from your point of view”.

Taking into account his possible reactions to the sudden indifference of his caregivers, Rosie Bescoby commented: “We do not know how dogs perceive death. We do not know enough about that, but, without a doubt, the simple fact of being locked in a house without anyone who takes care of them is, in itself, very stressful for them. It is as if they felt abandoned. Without counting the fact that their owners, their attachment figures, do not respond to them. “

It is not clear how long Bear and Nikita took to realize that something was terribly bad and, according to Rosie Bescoby, this can Vary from one dog to another.

Although some dogs “do not bother too much that their owner does not respond and is lifeless”, others “They will respond instantly.”

Rosie Bescoby points out a trend in social networks that does not recommend following: “We know that historically there has been a trend in social networks to simulate that one falls to the ground in front of his dog and see how he responds. And we can see how it reacts in doing so. “

“I would not recommend the pet owners to do that. I don’t think it’s just for the dog, but no, we can see in the various reactions that dogs show. Some throw themselves on the owner and panic, while others show no interest, “he says.

Bear and Nikita must now adapt to life without Gene Hackman and Besty Arakawa, and although the expert has clarified that dogs do not experience the duel in the same way as humans would define it, in fact they can “suffer depression after the loss of an attachment figure.”

“They definitely show a type of depression. We know that they form very, very strong links with humans. And we know that they have a similar oxytocin effect when They are with a human attachment figure Or they meet her, in the same way that human children do it with their parents, “says the expert.

“Certainly, The link that dogs form with their owners is very strong, And they are likely to suffer when that person is no longer available, “adds Rosie Bescoby.

The expert also theorized how dogs would relate to each other after the death of their owners. According to Rosie Bescoby, it would depend on what “attached” and “linked” That the dogs are with each other if “they support each other in search of comfort or remain quite distant with each other.”

In this scenario, animals could even “Potentially turn against each other” because “the stress levels are very high.” Although the dogs were rescued, there is the possibility that they remain traumatized for their terrible experience for some time.

“We know that cortisol, which is stress hormone, remains in the dog’s body for days, even after stress is over. These dogs are likely They feel chronically stressed at this time And I really hope you find another permanent home very soon, “says the expert.

From now on, there is the possibility that animals remain affected by what have passed in the long term, but Rosie Bescoby has warned that this It depends on how “resistant” they may be. This, ultimately, will depend on a series of factors, including genetics, life experiences and general temperament.

“They may have a fairly resistant nature, in which case A new owner may not notice anything. They may be of the carefree type that, when they are in a new house, are linked quickly and easily with a new owner and are happy to be in a home, “continues the expert.

“They may have some traumatic memories. Maybe they find it difficult to get alone At home again now because they have been trapped in a house for ten days or the time it has been, “he says.

“Therefore, when They remain alone at home without a person who takes care of them, They are afraid that they have been abandoned for too long. And we don’t know anything about the circumstances surrounded by death. Therefore, we do not know what caused, what trauma could have caused, “he concludes.