In his latest statement, Laporta spoke pessimistically about the Messi deal, after he had issued his orders to give priority to contracting with “Leo” before registering the contracts of any other players in the summer Mercato.

And the Spanish newspaper “Sport” quoted the president of the Catalan team as saying on Sunday: “It (Messi’s deal) will be difficult… Those who do everything in their power are not obliged to do more.”

The newspaper indicated that Messi’s decision will not be delayed, highlighting that it may be announced after a few days.

Laporta’s talk comes as two sources told “Agence France Presse”, on Sunday, that the Saudi club Al-Hilal sent a high-level delegation to Paris to complete the contract with Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain fans bid farewell to Messi, on Saturday, in his last match with the Parisian club, against Clermont.

Saint-Germain, the French first-division soccer champion, announced on Saturday that Messi would leave at the end of the season after two years with the team.

Speculation about Messi’s future has increased in recent days, after a source close to the Argentine captain told Reuters that he had received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, starting next season.