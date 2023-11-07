Peru will be present at one of the most important music events in Latin America. The national rapper Jaze will sing at Lollapalooza 2024 that will take place in Argentina. The festival, which is held for three days, is one of the most anticipated by fans, since more than 20 recognized artists come together on the same stage as Blink-182 and Ferxxo.

Jaze celebrates his participation in Lolapalooza

This Tuesday, November 7, the festival organization revealed the flyer in which all the singers who will be in the ninth edition of Lollapalooza Argentina. The event will be headed by Blink-182 and will take place on March 15, 16 and 17, 2024 at the San Isidro Racecourse.

Through his Instagram account, Jaze, who carries the title of being the two-time FMS champion on his back, celebrated having been considered for this mega concert. “We’re at Lollapalooza, come on Peru,” he wrote in a publication that is accompanied by various photographs of the artist.

Jaze will represent Peru at the Lollapalooza concert. Photo: Instagram

Which artists will sing at Lollapalooza 2024?

To date, it is already known who will be the artists who will be singing at the event. Among them are Blink-182, Feid, SZA, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Limp Bizkit, YSY A, Hozier, The Offspring, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Phoenix, Miranda!, Jungle, Diplo, Above & Beyond Meduza, Cristian Castro, Dom Dolla, The Blaze, Grupo Frontera, Rina Sawayama, Dove Cameron, Bandalos Chinos, ZHU, Timmy Trumpet, Omar Apollo, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.