The crises, in the countries, empower the political extremes. This maxim has been fulfilled to the letter in the Peru that will face in less than a month the second electoral round between the representative of the traditional right, Keiko Fujimori (45), and that of the extreme left Pedro Castillo (51).

Mrs. Fujimori is a veteran in these conflicts, has participated three times as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Peru and in all it has passed to the second electoral round.

The first time he did it was in 2011 and he did it before Ollanta Humala, who at that time embodied a left feared for his closeness to Chavismo. That election made Mario Vargas Llosa, when pronouncing on those candidates, lament, saying that Peruvians were going to choose “between cancer and AIDS.”

In 2016 he competed with Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and in a very close result – 0.24% of the valid votes was the difference – he lost the election.

However, the electoral flow that he obtained in the first electoral round (almost 40%) allowed his political party to achieve an absolute majority in Congress. Keiko and his followers, who never resigned themselves to defeat, from that state power made life impossible for PPK, to the extent that after two years of government and touched by the Odebrech issue, he was forced to resign.

After three failed attempts, Keiko Fujimori tries to reach the presidency of Peru. Photo: EFE

He was succeeded by Martín Vizcarra, who after a brief spring with the Fujimori, also suffered attacks from a Parliament as hostile to his administration as it was unpopular on the networks and in the streets. Vizcarra, about to be removed by Congress, closed it and called for new elections congressmen.

Paradoxically, this new congress would also vote for the removal of Vizcarra in the midst of scandals that affected his management.

The President of Congress, Manuel Merino, assumed the presidency, generating such rejection that the population took to the streets to express their opposition to the measure. More than loyalty to the vacated president, it was a cry of rejection of the new Parliament.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Peru experienced a political earthquake at the end of 2020, with protests in the streets and the removal of President Martín Vizcarra. Photo: AP

As a result of the death of two young protesters and the complete discredit of his appointment, Merino had to resign.

It was the turn of Francisco Sagasti, who in the face of the reigning crisis was appointed as the leader of the congress and automatically consecrated as President of the Republic.

His appointment was the result of a forced consensus that sought a figure not contaminated by the political exacerbation to assume the highest office of the Nation.

Crisis due to the pandemic

Everything previously described, happened in the middle of the pandemic originated from Covid-19 that in Peru has hit more than one and a half million people and generated more than 50 thousand deaths according to the most conservative data.

In addition, the confinement measures and others generated as a result of the health crisis have generated a fall in GDP of the order of 11.1% and the loss of more than 1 million formal jobs.

Peru was one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. In February of this year, there was a crisis due to the lack of oxygen for the patients. Photo: DPA

It is within this framework that this year’s elections are held, the year of the Bicentennial of Peru’s independence. Eighteen political groups participated that to gain access to the presidency of the Republic required to obtain 50% of the votes in the first round.

Never in the history of Peru has this situation occurred, on the contrary, this time the votes that lead the competitors to the second round have been absolutely rare.

Provisions for the ballot

Castillo arrives with 18.9% and Fujimori did it with only 13.4%. of the valid votes, For the second round, polls began to point to Castillo as a clear winner, taking a 9% advantage over Fujimori.

Castillo began this stage of the campaign keeping his radical postures before the certainty that the Fujimorista anti-vote and the social expectations that he embodies did not require another recipe.

For his part, Keiko cannot separate his campaigns and his own image from that of his father, who ruled Peru between 1990 and 2000.

The memory of the Fujimori era

Many Peruvians acknowledge Alberto Fujimori for defeating the Shining Path, the terrorist group responsible for around 70,000 deaths in Peru, and the hyper-inflation of Alan García’s first government.

The success of the economic model that he proposed stopped it in its tracks by applying measures so severe that they made the economy minister say at the end of the message a phrase that Peruvians will never forget: “May God help us.”

Despite this, Peruvians do not forget that these successes were terribly overshadowed by the acts of corruption and the attacks on human rights that lived in the country during the mandate of the “Chino”, the same ones that led him to a sentence that he is still serving. That heavy backpack is carried by Keiko Fujimori.

There are those who say that There is only one political force superior to Fujimorism in Peru and that is anti-Fujimorism.

The Teachers Union Leader

For his part, Pedro Castillo, a teacher by profession and from Cajamarca by birth, became the outsider, a political phenomenon that tends to repeat itself in Peru.

Castillo achieved fame from his union leadership during a teachers’ strike that lasted for about 3 months in 2017 and led to the downfall of the Minister of Education.

Castillo is not new to politics, but he consolidated his figure from his actions at that time. His candidacy today represents the political group that founded a regional president also accused of acts of corruption and of belonging to a radical left that does not disgust the Shining Path.

Support for Castillo in no way implies that Marxist ideology has spread throughout the country.

A week ago the first debate between the two candidates was held at Castillo’s proposal, in the very region from which he is originally.

The game was played at home. Fujimori accepted the challenge early. The result of that first verbal contest seems to have begun to generate the recovery of Fujimori. The latest survey by the Datum company, last Friday, indicates that an initial distance in favor of the left has been shortened to 5 points.

A few days ago Castillo, taking an ironic proposal that circulated on social networks, stated that the next debate should be in a place where the candidate Fujimori was local.

He proposed that this be the Santa Monica women’s prison, where Keiko has served preventive detention as a result of the accusations that he has received illicit money to pay for previous campaigns. Keiko, showing political reflexes, accepted the challenge immediately.

80 years ago the great historian of the Republic Jorge Basadre, described Peru as a problem, but also as a possibility. If I had to rewrite those sentences, I would have to say that Peru is a big problem and I hope you dare to say that it is also a great possibility.

Lima, special

CB