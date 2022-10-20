Zacatecas, Zac.- A man, identified as personnel transport operator of a factory, died after being repeatedly attacked with firearm projectiles.

The events occurred early this Thursday, in the colony Buenos Aires, Zacatecas Capital, where several shots were heard.

Neighbors of the area, made the report to the 911 Emergency System and elements of different corporations arrived at the scene.

As reported, armed subjects they intercepted the driver to shoot him directly and repeatedly, causing him to lose control and hit a post.

Upon arrival of the police elements, the man was lying inside the unit, with multiple bullet wounds, but andHe had no vital signs.

Given the situation, personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEZ) took charge of the body liftjust like him bus shelter.

Also, it was made evidence collection to integrate the corresponding research folder.