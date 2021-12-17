Friday 17 December 2021, 10:51



After 5 years at the helm of La Diligente, Andrés and Irene Gómez continue to be the reference for wine lovers in Murcia. And it is that at this meeting point you can taste some of the best, in addition to being the appropriate place to learn how the best wine combines with culture.

The space designed by these entrepreneurs is not exclusively for wine connoisseurs, but those who wish to enter this exciting world also have different options. To do this, they have

scheduled events for groups between 6 and 12 people where to experience sensations that involve the 5 senses.

These events are divided into two types of tastings, formative and experiential, which have significant differences between them.

Training wine tastings



The

initiation tastings They are designed to understand the different production methods, styles and characteristics of each of the wines. To do this, at La Diligente they make a selection of reds, rosés and whites with which they learn to taste them and identify their nuances on the palate.

As an advance, you have to know that sight, smell and taste are the most important senses; in that order.

On the other hand, lovers of

white wines they can discover much more about them with a specific workshop. In it they will not only taste different grape varieties, but they will also learn to recognize them to drink them at the appropriate time.

In addition, without leaving La Diligente, a

tasting that involves a suggestive trip, through the 5 senses, to savor the 3 Denominations of Origin (Yecla, Bullas and Jumilla). In all of them you can find the main grape used to make these wines in the Region of Murcia: the Monastrell.

Experiential tastings: a game to incorporate wine into gastronomy



A good glass of wine accompanied by a great cheese is a perfect pairing, or so they say. But nevertheless,

not all cheeses pair the same with the same wines. For this reason, Andrés and Irene prepare an experience in their premises with a meticulous selection of elements that fit perfectly with each other.

And, as gastronomy is something much more global, in addition to this they propose another experience that is nothing more than a pairing game with sour, salty, sweet, spicy and umami flavors. A careful repertoire of wines accompanies this tasting to appreciate the sensations of each elaboration that, later, you will put to the test with some

very intense flavors.

This game of the palate is the perfect prelude to the next workshop, in which they propose a mix that sounds almost impossible,

chocolate with wine. But it is not, the key is to find the balance in the intensity of both products so that they do not obstruct each other. After doing it, entertaining our guests on special occasions will become very simple.

On the other hand, who does not want only to drink, but to have a whole culinary experience, can book the

tasting menu with showcooking which includes chef and sommelier.

Vinestesia or the art of discovering wine through music



Within these experiential tastings, Andrés proposes a

unique experience with music to discover elements that are in the wine and that can be translated into musical language.

This combination of wine and music is one of the activities that have been carried out since 2021 with the Artillery barracks, for all those who want to experience it.

Treat yourself



In addition to all these unforgettable experiences, you can come to La Diligente to take

some glasses of wine and add some tapas on the terrace, in front of the Veronicas Market. Although if you prefer to do it indoors, you can also enjoy the exhibitions of different artists throughout the year.

And if you are more classic and prefer to give bottles of wine, you can

create custom cases With the wide available catalog of national and international wines according to the taste of the person.

More information

The Diligent

Telephone: 683 36 01 71

Web: www.ladiligente.es

Email: ladiligente@ladiligente.es