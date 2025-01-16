With the arrival of the new year and Christmas excesses, many people make it their goal to improve their health and well-being. To achieve this, do exercise is key. However, following a sports routine It is not easy and there are those who end up giving up.

One of the main mistakes is not doing adequate training. And if the objective is lose weightyou have to know well what type of activities you should do in the gym. If this is not the case, all the effort may never be rewarded.

Therefore, the personal trainer Raul Ocaña has detailed what are the more effective activities to achieve a physical change. «If you are a person who wants to lose fat and look better, I am going to give you a strength and cardio routine “That’s going to make you achieve it,” he says.

The most effective exercise routine for losing weight, according to a personal trainer

Raul Ocaña has published a video on his TikTok profile in which he recommends what he calls hybrid routinewhich consists of combining strength exercises with cardio. «Good training planning with a focus on body recomposition must follow certain general guidelines. Do this and I promise you that you will begin to see results on an aesthetic level.», he comments.









First of all, the personal trainer indicates that you have to train strength about “three or four times a week”. However, it can’t be done just any way. The expert explains it: «If you want to lose fat, forget about picking up low weights and performing high repetitions. You must apply intensity and pull very hard. In general, you should do between 8 and 12 repetitions.

Regarding cardio, Ocaña advises doing a “polarized approach”. “They are very low intensity workouts for 30 minutes and very high intensity workouts for 10 minutes,” he clarifies. The well-known person in the world of fitness points out that it is ideal to carry out this routine a maximum of three times a week. «With this you ensure that you give priority to strength training and increase your caloric expenditure», he confirms.