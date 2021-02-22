Jorge “Topo” Devotee, the publicist K and a close friend of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, is one of the people who appears on the VIP vaccinated list. This comes from a list released by the Government this Monday afternoon and that corresponds to those who were immunized at the Posadas Hospital and also within the VIP vaccination center of the Ministry of Health by personnel from the same hospital.

Devotee, of wide militancy within Kirchnerism, He does not have positions in the Government and he is not an official of another provincial jurisdiction. His greatest link with the ruling party is his relationship with the Kirchner family and closeness to the presidential environment. He was a personal friend of Néstor Kirchner and has a friendship with the vice president. In addition, during Kirchner’s first presidency, he forged a relationship with President Alberto Fernández.

Cristina is so confident that Devoto He was in charge of watching over Florencia Kirchner when she was interned in Cuba for their health problems. The “Topo” traveled to Havana several times during the stay of Cristina’s daughter and acted as a link between mother and daughter.

Devoto met the Kirchners in the 1980s during the campaign for the Municipality of Río Gallegos that the former president won. From there they became inseparable and he was by their side during the campaigns for governor and later when Kirchner assumed the presidency.

Linked to the world of cinema, he was one of those who most helped Florencia Kirchner in her brief stint in the audiovisual industry. In 2018 they worked together on the documentary “The road to Santiago”, about the death of Santiago Maldonado in Chubut, of which Florencia was a screenwriter.

Before, the “Topo” had worked on the documentary about Kirchner which was filmed by the film director close to Kirchnerism Paula de Luque after the death of the former president.