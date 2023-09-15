A person who tried to sell aid for earthquake victims is arrested in Morocco

The Moroccan police arrested this Friday in Settat, about 160 kilometers south of Rabat, to a person who tried to sell consumer products donated to earthquake victims that hit several towns in the Atlas Mountains in the south of the country a week ago.

According to what a security source informed EFE, This person was arrested when he tried to sell these products, which would have been delivered to him by an association in Rabat who paid him to transport them in his car to the damaged areas.

The arrest occurred following a complaint filed by a taxi driver who suspected the origin of these productswhen the arrested person offered to buy them at a low price.

Yesterday, Thursday, the police in the Moroccan town of Temara, north of Rabat, He arrested three other people for keeping food donated by citizens for earthquake victims.

After the natural disaster, queues of vehicles of all sizes from individuals, associations and private companies They have moved from different parts of the country to the affected places to bring help to the victims.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of between 6.8 and 7, It hit a dozen provinces and caused almost 3,000 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries.

EFE