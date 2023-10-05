One person was injured when a moonshine still exploded in a Moscow apartment on Skolkovskoye Highway. This is reported “News” with reference to the press service of the capital department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As the department reported, in one of the apartments on the third floor, as a result of an outbreak of a steam-air mixture from a moonshine still, personal belongings and furniture caught fire. There is no additional information about the victim’s condition.

Earlier, a young man’s arm was torn off by a grenade explosion in a capital apartment.