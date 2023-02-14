Rescue teams at the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the General Command of Dubai Police and some of the people of Ras Al Khaimah, were able to find the body of a young European national who died after falling from a mountain height in the emirate.





In detail, the Ras Al Khaimah Police indicated that, based on a report of a missing young man among the emirate’s mountains, last Saturday evening, the concerned and competent authorities immediately moved in a continuous search until he was found dead at the bottom of the mountain elevation.





The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command confirmed that the legal procedures followed are being completed in coordination with the competent authorities.