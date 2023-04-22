“Every 5 minutes, a person in the world suffers from total blindness, at a time when reports and medical studies confirm that 80% of these cases could have been treated or prevented from deteriorating leading to blindness,” this was revealed by the Executive Director and member of the Board of Trustees of the “Noor Dubai” Foundation. “Dr. Manal Omran Tarim, when she asked about the reason for choosing the Foundation for visual impairment, to be a target for control and to treat it as a tool for achieving development, during her participation in the sessions of the Sustainable Development Councils held in Dubai as part of the World Government Summit, at a time when the statistical data she obtained showed” Emirates Today” from the Ministry of Community Development that the percentage of people with visual impairments registered in the ministry’s system does not exceed 4.2% of the total number of people of determination of all categories.

The information that Tarim referred to in her answer not only stopped at this remarkable figure about the number of people who became blind over the course of minutes of the day, but also extended it to her assertion that visual impairment is one of the most important sources of mental ill health, whose negative consequences are not limited to the life of the injured person alone, but also affect All his surroundings and society are enough to disrupt the process of work and growth in any society.

Noor Dubai Foundation has taken upon itself the implementation of a set of programs aimed at combating visual impairment in a group of countries that suffer from many problems of delay in economic development and living stability as a result of losing the most basic elements of health care, which inevitably lost any opportunity to combat the disease and prevent its spread, such as Nigeria and others. African countries that lose many opportunities for recovery and stability with the loss of about one of its population the sense of sight.

The latest statistics issued by the World Health Organization during the last quarter of last year reveal that the amount of annual losses worldwide resulting from the decrease in the volume of production due to the number of visually impaired high percentage of society members amounting to 411 billion dollars. Global data issued by the organization show that about one billion people, out of a total of two billion and 200 million individuals, have short or far sighted vision problems, and their injury could have been prevented if it had been dealt with in a timely manner.

It is noteworthy that the Noor Dubai Foundation is a Dubai-based charitable organization that focuses on combating blindness and visual impairment worldwide. The Foundation launched the “Sukuk Al Noor” initiative to encourage individuals and companies in the UAE to contribute to the savings account and direct the profits generated from it to the projects of the “Noor Dubai” Foundation, which in turn aims to treat 30 million people who suffer from visual impairment and various visual impairments in the world.