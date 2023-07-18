The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that rejected a compensation request filed by a man against another who used a security check for a land sale contract, which was rescinded.

The court indicated that the appellant handed over the check subject of the claim to the respondent, making him a contributor to the damage.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded the annulment of a guarantee check worth four million dirhams, given that it arose from a void contract that the two parties retracted, and obligated the defendant to pay him six million and 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he suffered as a result of his extortion. And his abuse of the check, with the ruling including expedited enforcement with or without bail, as well as fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

The plaintiff confirmed the sale of a plot of land to the defendant at a value of 400,000 dirhams, and the contract included the issuance of a guarantee check by the plaintiff (the seller) for the amount of four million dirhams to guarantee the right of the buyer (the defendant), provided that the latter returns the check to the seller after completing the sale in the municipality, but the sale process did not It is completed, and the land was recovered from the defendant (check holder), and the paid price of 400,000 dirhams was handed over to him in two installments. The defendant refused to return the check, and submitted support for his claim, a portfolio of documents that contained a copy of the private land sale contract, a copy of the property plan, and photos From my bank deposit receipts, translated into Arabic.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was interrogated about the land and the contract concluded on it, the subject of the check, and he stated that after canceling the sale contract and refunding the price paid to the defendant, the latter filed a criminal complaint against him, and ordered him to pay a fine of 100,000 dirhams, as he executed it with a check, and that he is currently prohibited from traveling .

He also interrogated the defendant about the contract, and he stated that he had agreed with the plaintiff to recover his land in return for handing over 800 thousand dirhams, and that the plaintiff paid only 400 thousand dirhams, which is the value of the land, and did not pay the rest of the agreed amount, and that he sought implementation in the check, but he did not receive it the amount.

A court of first instance decided to prove the plaintiff’s innocence of the check, amounting to four million dirhams, presented by him to the defendant, obliging the latter to return the aforementioned check to the plaintiff, and the appropriate expenses, and rejected other requests.

The plaintiff was not satisfied with the verdict and appealed it, and demanded that the appealed judgment be partially annulled in terms of rejecting the rest of the requests, and ordering again to oblige the respondent to pay an amount of 75 thousand dirhams as compensation to the appellant for all the damage he suffered, and to uphold the appealed judgment in other than that, appealing against the judgment The appellant made a mistake in applying the law and breaching the right of defence, when he decided to refuse compensation on the pretext that the appellant had handed over the check subject of the claim to the appellant, making him a contributor to the damage, and that the fact was that the two parties had canceled the sale and the price was returned to the buyer against whom the appeal was made and the land was returned to the appellant, which obliges him to return The check is for its issuer, and that the breach was by the respondent for using the check to file a criminal case. The appellant was imprisoned for four days and fined 100,000 dirhams.

For its part, the Court of Appeal indicated that the appellant’s payment was not correct, when it was legally decided that the check was put in place of cash in circulation, and that the legal protection that was for the check was put in place to preserve that value for which it was placed, and that paying the check for execution came as a legal protection To him, and that the right of any of the parties to pay the guarantee or not to release or forge the check paid for execution was guaranteed by the law and there is no objection to it, pointing out that the appellant decided to present the check subject of the dispute before the criminal courts, then the appellant followed it by presenting it before the execution court in order to collect its value, And that what is proven through what he submitted is that he did not pay the guarantee or the invalidity of the indenture before the competent judge, nor did he submit a statement stating that the obligation was not implemented by the appellant so that he would not be entitled to the value of the check, which makes his claim for a judgment for compensation irrelevant.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form and subject matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed judgment, and obliged the appellant to pay the expenses.