One person died in the streets of the Centro neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office because he was attacked with a knife.

According to a report, the events took place at the corner of Ayuntamiento and Aranda in the Centro neighborhood, in Mexico City, where there was a strong mobilization of police officers from the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC).

After reporting the facts, emergency services and paramedics arrived at the scene. Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies (ERUM) who reviewed the victim,

This is a man in his 40s, who no longer had vital signs when he was assessed by paramedics.

We recommend you read:

SSC Elements The alleged perpetrator was arrested and they immediately removed him from the area, because people who were in the place tried to attack him.

The area has already been cordoned off so that experts from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office can carry out the corresponding proceedings.