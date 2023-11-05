Sunday, November 5, 2023, 10:58



| Updated 12:56h.

A woman was injured after suffering a traffic accident in the “Los Torraos” Industrial Estate, Ceutí. The health services went to the scene and she was quickly transferred to the “Morales Meseguer” hospital in Murcia.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received several calls reporting that a car had overturned and that someone could be trapped inside. The Local Police, Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia and a Mobile Unit from the Emergency Management Units of the Region of Murcia went to the scene.

When the Local Police of Ceutí arrived they reported that they did not need firefighters. The injured 56-year-old had neck pain and she was transferred to the “Morales Meseguer” hospital in Murcia.