Horacio Cartes in Brasilia, in August 2017. Eraldo Peres (AP)

The former president of Paraguay Horacio Cartes says he is “immensely outraged” by the accusation of one of the main people responsible for the murder of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, which occurred on May 10, 2022 in Colombia. This Friday, Francisco Luis Correa Galeano, one of the confessed participants in the crime organization, said in a court hearing that he received orders from Cartes. He also targeted Miguel Insfrán Galeano, alias Rich unclealleged leader of a transnational drug trafficking network arrested in February of this year in Brazil.

Pecci was Paraguay’s top anti-mafia prosecutor and was murdered on the last day of his honeymoon in Colombia. A hitman jumped off a jet ski on a crowded beach in broad daylight, approached him and his pregnant wife, and fired. Pecci fell on the sand already dead. The crime shocked Colombia and Paraguay. It was also a message to those investigating drug trafficking and money laundering in Latin America.

“Who ordered the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci?” the prosecutor in the case asked Correa, during the trial against Margaret Chacón Zúñiga, accused of hiring him for the murder along with two brothers convicted of the crime last May, Andrés and Emilio Pérez Hoyos.

“The murder of Dr. Marcelo Pecci comes in retaliation for the fact that, some time ago, a brother of this Mr. Insfrán Galeano had been arrested, Rich uncle, and also a lot of annoyance from the former president of Paraguay Horacio Cartes,” responded Correa, a key witness for the Prosecutor’s Office. Correa said that the masterminds behind the murder were Cartes, a businessman and president of Paraguay between 2013 and 2018, and Miguel Insfrán. “Both the former president and Mr. Rich uncle “They were the ones who started planning and contacted the Pérez Hoyos brothers and Mrs. Margaret to carry out the homicide,” he added.

Marcelo Pecci speaks to the press in Asunción, Paraguay, on March 10, 2020. NORBERTO DUARTE (AFP)

“The information came out exactly from Paraguay. From the day she was getting married they were giving precise information and the days she was traveling to Cartagena,” Correa expressed before the judge, the lawyers and the accused, in a hearing that was broadcast on YouTube. She thus repeated the version she gave a year ago, after her arrest, according to the information that the Colombian newspaper published Time 24 hours before he testified this Friday.

Pecci was in charge of several of the most important drug trafficking and money laundering cases in Paraguay. One of them was the so-called A Ultranza Py operation, which left fifty people arrested for international drug trafficking and money laundering. Among them Rich uncle.

Paraguay is one of the main marijuana producers in the region and one of the largest cocaine corridors from Bolivia to Europe. Free of radars to identify irregular aviation and of ground controls on thousands of kilometers of border, Bolivian coca is mixed in Paraguay with illegal chemical precursors that arrive from other countries. It is then hidden in trucks and ship containers to be transported to Africa and Europe along with coal, soybeans, wheat or corn. Cape Verde and Rotterdam are the main destination ports, according to the National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) of Paraguay.

As soon as Correa’s statement was known, former President Cartes considered himself the victim of a setup. “Immensely outraged by an unfounded accusation, clearly mounted with the desire to harm me. I always had appreciation and admiration for the prosecutor Marcelo Pecci and I am pained by the memory of him and his family by this terrible lie. “Justice will prove the truth,” published on his social networks.

Colombian authorities are looking for the masterminds among different criminal organizations. In 2022, the Colombian Police targeted the First Capital Command (PCC) of Brazil, another criminal structure that Pecci had investigated, and Italian mafias that are responsible for bringing cocaine to Europe. The Paraguayan Prosecutor’s Office announced that the United States Government had offered a reward of up to five million dollars for information about the “people who conspired” to assassinate the prosecutor, but in Paraguay there were no answers.

Pedro Ovelar, Cartes’ lawyer, has rejected any hypothesis that involves the former president with the crime: “Former President Cartes has never been mentioned in this plot. There is no statement that links him to the case,” he told EL PAÍS in a telephone communication. Furthermore, he added that the murdered prosecutor did not undertake any investigation against Cartes, his family, companies or arrivals. “Everything happens based on false information that makes not only journalists fall into error, but has also managed to exacerbate international intelligence or security bodies,” he added.

For Francisco Bernate, lawyer in Colombia for the Pecci family, Correa’s accusation “is not a minor fact.” “Whether or not it is true, it must be clarified. I believe that Colombia has complied, and it is a matter of Paraguay also doing its part,” he assured. The jurist has added that he considers it clear that Pecci was not killed because of any situation that had to do with the country in which he was murdered, and that is why it is important that the Paraguayan justice system activates the investigation of him.

For his part, the attorney general of the State of Paraguay, Emiliano Rolón, new to the position, said: “We will be cautious and let the case develop. I have to see how it is presented, the Colombian justice issue is decisive.”

Cartes is considered the political godfather of the current Paraguayan president, Santiago Peña, former manager of Banco Basa, owned by the former president’s family. The politician and businessman, owner of opaque accounts in Panama and other tax havens, was declared “significantly corrupt” by the United States last year, in the midst of his party’s internal campaign, which he intended to once again control against the internal line of the then president. Mario Abdo Benitez.

Cartes, who modified the Constitution to enable his re-election when his term ended, currently presides over the Colorado Party, a party that has governed Paraguay for 74 years with only one interruption, the Government of former bishop Fernando Lugo between 2008 and 2013.

The former president has been investigated in Brazil after being linked to Lava Jato case. And in Mexico and the United States, for its alleged relationship with tobacco smuggling. He is the owner of the company Tabacalera del Este SA (Tabesa), which manufactures dozens of brands of cigarettes that reach almost every corner of America for half the price of the competition. This is what he mentions an investigation leaked on WikiLeaks in 2011, in which it is revealed that the FBI, the CIA and other United States organizations were planning to spy on him at the request of tobacco companies such as Philip Morris, which accused him of unfair competition.

