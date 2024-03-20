Amid trails of blood, the residents of Pétion-Ville, in the hills of Prince Portthe capital of haitigathered this week around the corpses that became daily life in this area, while an ambulance collected the bodies in the middle of the road in an area dedicated to the informal trade of food and other products, while the country is still waiting for the transitional presidential council agreed upon just a week ago to be formed.

Finding bodies in the streets of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, became a landscape. One that is very painful and difficult to assimilate, as well as other scenes of horror: entire families living in the middle of garbage, people shot and bleeding, waiting for up to a whole day to be treated, or businesses and residences mercilessly assaulted by the gangs that They fight crossfire to control the territory.

Vans transport bodies in Haiti after the wave of violence that hits the Caribbean country. Photo:AFP Share

Also these days, the public electricity company Electricite d'Haiti has been the target of robberies and acts of vandalism, to the point that four substations in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince and the Varreux power station were destroyed, with the consequent lack of supply in dozens of zones.

These latest attacks are added to those registered since the end of February when violence increased exponentially in Haiti, especially in the capital and its surroundings which, among other effects, ended in the assault of two penitentiary centers allowing the escape of some 3,000 prisoners. Even the all-powerful armed gangs tried to storm the National Palace and set fire to the Ministry of the Interior, although both attacks were thwarted by the authorities.

A woman reacts after seeing the body of a relative on the street this Monday, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Twelve bodies were found this Monday in Petion-Ville, in the hills of Port-au-Prince, in circumstances yet to be clarified, such as the identity of the victims, who cannot be ruled out as members of armed gangs killed by the National Police. The bodies, including that of a woman, were found scattered in the middle of the road, around an area dedicated to the informal trade of food and other products. EFE/ Johnson Sabin Photo:EFE Share

What we are talking about is that most people are practically kidnapped, in the sense that they cannot leave their homes even if it means the urgent need to receive medical attention.

Due to the limited containment that Haitian law enforcement forces can exercise and the total closure in which the country finds itself – the airport and other terminals are not operating – the situation that Haiti is experiencing is unprecedented and “dangerous”, especially for civilians.

This is what James Gana, a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Haiti, considers, an organization that, to alleviate the paralysis of most of the hospitals in the country, decided to reopen, two weeks ahead of schedule, its emergency center in the area. de Turgeau and a new surgical hospital with 25 beds. Added to the care they provide at the Tabarré hospital.

In conversation with EL TIEMPO, Gana gave details of the worrying security and health situation facing Haiti when MSF revealed that, in the Cité Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince alone, four out of every ten deaths are linked to violence.

You arrived in Haiti eight weeks ago and will be there for six months. What can you tell us about what has happened in the country since the end of February?

Nowadays, living here is really a difficult time for the Haitian people. It is a critical question. What we are talking about is that most people are practically kidnapped, in the sense that they cannot leave their homes even if it means the urgent need to receive medical attention. In Haiti, we are seeing a health situation that is on the verge of collapse. Many of the largest hospitals are closed at the moment.

How do you manage to work?

In the last two weeks the situation has reached a critical level. We are doubling our efforts, since we have a hospital in which we have to increase bed capacity by more than 50 percent. Patients arrive at our hospitals more than 12 hours after suffering a gunshot wound because they do not feel safe moving through the streets, so they prefer to stay waiting at home with very serious injuries that can lead to death.

This Tuesday, police officers guard the exterior of the Carrefour Aéroport police station, which was set on fire last night by gang members, in Port-au-Prince (Haiti). Photo:Johnson Sabin. EFE Share

Although it is not new for you to be in areas of high violence, since you have had missions in Yemen, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Why do you think that what happens in Haiti has no comparison?

There are many humanitarian crises in the world right now, but here what we are experiencing is an extremely acute crisis without any attempt to alleviate it with the support of the international community in the way it should be. The health system has enormous needs and we are not seeing an adequate response from the international community.

In that sense, what government responses does Haiti require so that this situation does not overflow into a greater tragedy?

Access to water is not guaranteed in quantity or quality, and we already know that it can bring infectious diseases.

Well, we are a medical organization that does not enter into political discussions, but, in general, it is really necessary to reopen the airport that is currently closed. Likewise, the issue of guaranteeing safety is a priority, since people do not feel safe leaving their home.

For me it's really a question of security. Regarding food and medical aid, better coordination is needed from the international community, but also more attention to specific issues such as gender-based violence or guaranteeing water.

What is the current situation of the drinking water supply in Port-au-Prince?

It was always difficult, but now it is even more difficult. Access to water is not guaranteed in quantity or quality, and we already know that it can bring infectious diseases as we have had here in Haiti before. So it's something we draw a lot of attention to: there is no water. Added to this is the lack of waste management as well. In Haiti there are people living on top of garbage and this, of course, can cause many health problems.

Haitian Presidential Palace Photo:iStock Share

Beyond the lack of supplies or medicines, there is also a deficit in human personnel which, of course, further aggravates the situation of those who currently require medical attention in Haiti. What balance can you give us about this?

The largest hospital in Port-au-Prince is now closed because there are clashes very close to the hospital. And, in that sense, health personnel did not feel safe to be able to travel there. In addition, they do not have sufficient supplies of medicines or medical equipment due to all the blockades that occur in the streets. Actually, the management of medical personnel and health structures is critical at this time.

On average, how many people are you able to serve? Or can't even people be cared for?

It's a little bit of a mix of the two. We have 8 projects in Port-au-Prince of different types. We have trauma hospitals, we also have mobile clinics and we have the largest care center for victims and survivors of sexual violence. So we have activities underway, but what worries us most is that we are not seeing free access so that people who require this medical care can travel to receive it.

Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed 'Barbecue', is one of the most powerful criminals in Haiti. Photo:AFP Share

What is the security issue like for you in particular?

Well, it is very difficult for the team we have. We have more than 200 people who work and it is almost impossible for them to get to the service center. We are trying to support as much as we can from MSF to guarantee the flow of personnel, but what I can say is that we have a really brave staff, because sometimes they have to cross areas that are really dangerous for their integrity and physical safety.

When we talk about the danger that the Haitian population faces at this moment, what is day-to-day life like?

In Haiti there are people living on top of garbage and this, of course, can cause many health problems.

Well, the situation is very volatile, since it changes rapidly. For example, several times last week we had to move away from the windows and find a safer place in the hospital to wait for the gunshots to stop. Many times we hear gunshots very close to our center, but this is happening all over Port-au-Prince.

In terms of public health, what risks does it entail if people end up bleeding to death or living in the middle of garbage?

It is a situation that is impossible to sustain for a long time and, what worries us most, is that these are not isolated cases. This patient who was shot and waited at home until the next day, unfortunately, died in our center. So we know that the prognosis is not good and that is why we call for free movement to seek medical attention to be guaranteed in Haiti. We must guarantee that.

Regarding the center of attention for cases of gender-based violence, what is its balance?

What we saw in 2022 was more than 2,600 cases and in 2023 we saw more than 4,000 cases, so it is something that is really growing at an alarming rate. Of course, this year we have an under-registration that alerts us because we will only be able to have a balance when people feel free to reach our clinics, where we provide medical and psychological care for cases of gender-based violence.

We are really making every effort to be able to offer free, quality medical care. Therefore, we urgently call on the international community to provide us with greater support. We also call on all actors in Haiti to respect the operation of health centers, patients and medical personnel.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA – INTERNATIONAL EDITOR – EL TIEMPO