The Dubai Civil Court has ordered an Arab national to pay a car rental company AED 145,508, the value of renting a luxury vehicle for 35 days, in addition to accumulated fines in the form of toll gate bills and traffic violations.

In detail, a car rental company filed a lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay the rental value of a car he rented from it, in addition to legal interest, fees, expenses and attorney fees. It based its lawsuit on the fact that the defendant signed a contract with it to rent a Range Rover vehicle for a daily rent of AED 4,000, and it remained with him for 35 days, but he refused to pay the due fees and the rest of the rental accessories that were owed by him, which were represented by the period in his possession and were valued at AED 140,000, in addition to the crossing gate fees, traffic violations and additional kilometer fees, bringing the total amount owed by him to AED 155,808, of which he paid AED 10,000, leaving the amount claimed. It provided evidence for this, including a copy of the rental contract, a bank statement and a copy of the Salik fees and violations. The court appointed a specialized expert to examine the papers and the lawsuit, and he concluded in his report that the relationship between the two parties was a rental relationship, and according to it the company rented the car to the defendant, and the total amount owed by him amounted to 155,508 dirhams, but he paid 10,000 dirhams of it according to the company’s declaration, and therefore he owes 145,508 dirhams.

The court explained in the grounds for its ruling that according to the Civil Transactions Law, rent is the lessor’s granting of ownership to the lessee of an intended benefit from the rented item for a specific period, and it is required that the rent be known by specifying its type and amount, if it is in cash.

She added that according to the law, if the contract is valid and binding, neither party may independently withdraw from it, amend it, or terminate it, except with the consent of the other party or pursuant to a provision in the law. It must be implemented in accordance with what it contains, and in a manner consistent with what good faith requires. The obligation of the contracting parties is not limited to what is stated in the contract in the lawsuit only, but extends to all of its contents.

She pointed out that the court of subject matter is independent in collecting and understanding the facts of the case and assessing the evidence, including the expert report it appointed, whenever it was satisfied with it and saw in it what was sufficient to form its belief, noting that it had established according to the expert report that the total amounts owed by the defendant to the plaintiff were 145,508 dirhams, and it took this into account in light of the absence of any papers indicating that the defendant had paid those dues. She stated that late interest is due when the debtor is slow in fulfilling his obligation, and is considered compensation for any damage incurred by the creditor, and ruled on interest on the amount ruled at a rate of 5% annually.

In a similar case, the Dubai Civil Court ordered an Arab man to pay 29,481 dirhams owed by him from the total rental value of two four-wheel drive vehicles to a car rental company.

The plaintiff company stated in its lawsuit that the amounts accumulated on the defendant amounted to 86,220 dirhams, the value of the rent and traffic violations he committed, and he paid part of the dues, and the amount claimed was recorded in his account, which the court ruled for the same reasons.