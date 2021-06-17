An Asian person tried to escape from a quarrel between a number of Africans, and he found nothing but jumping from the balcony of the apartment located on the first floor.

The Operations Room of the General Command of Sharjah Police had received a report of a quarrel between individuals of an African country, inside one of the apartments, where an Asian person happened to be in that apartment at the moment of the quarrel. As a result, he was subjected to internal bleeding as a result of a fall on his head, as confirmed by medical reports, and the criminal investigation officers were able to arrest all parties and refer them to the Public Prosecution.

Sharjah Police called for accuracy in publishing news, not circulating it, and relying on official sources, because of its negative impact on the security of society and its impact on public opinion.



