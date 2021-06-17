An Asian person tried to escape from a quarrel between Africans, and he could only find in front of him to jump from the balcony of the apartment located on the first floor.

The operations room of the Sharjah Police General Command had received a report of a quarrel between individuals of African nationality, inside one of the apartments, where an Asian person happened to be in that apartment at the moment of the quarrel. As a result of this internal bleeding as a result of a fall on his head, according to what was confirmed by medical reports, and the criminal investigation officers were able to arrest all parties and refer them to the Public Prosecution.

The Sharjah Police called for accuracy in publishing news, not circulating it, and relying on official sources.



