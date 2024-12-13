One person died in a traffic accident this Thursday after fall your vehicle down a slope and caught fire on a farm in the Malaga town of Mijas. Everything indicates that she is the owner of the property, although this has yet to be confirmed by the autopsy.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecem) 112 Andalusia, a citizen He called around 9:10 p.m. to indicate that a vehicle had fallen from a great height and caught fire. Members of the Civil Guard, Local Police, Health Emergency Center (CES) 061 and Mijas Firefighters traveled to the scene.

The vehicle, which corresponded to the make and model of the woman who owned the property, was completely burned. Furthermore, when putting out the flames, the authorities found a charred body and everything indicates that it was the woman in question, pending DNA tests confirming it.

The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation to try to determine if it is an accident that ended with the vehicle on fire or if the event was caused by another circumstance, according to newspaper reports South.