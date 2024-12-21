State in which one of the rooms of the house where the fatal fire occurred in Villalpando (Zamora) has remained





Apparently he fell asleep with a lit cigarette. And the cigarette lit further away, causing a fire that turned fatal. A man has lost his life in the fire that broke out at the stroke of midnight from Friday to Saturday.

It happened in a house located on Velón Street, in Villalpando (Zamora). A 67-year-old man lived there who has died. At that moment a call came into the room of the Castilla y León 1-1-2 emergency center reporting a fire in a home, where there could be a person inside.

Members of the Civil Guard, Health Emergencies – Sacyl, went to the scene with a basic life support ambulance and a medical team from Villalpando, as well as the Benavente Firefighters of the Provincial Consortium for Fire Prevention and Extinction, Rescue and Civil Protection of the Zamora Provincial Council.

At the scene, the health workers could only confirm the death of the man, 67 yearsas announced by Emergencies.









According to firefighters, the man died from smoke inhalation after falling asleep with a lit cigarette. In fact, the most affected room was a bedroom, with a mattress as the main item damaged by firealthough with the black smoke spread to other parts of the home.