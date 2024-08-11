Paris (dpa)

French authorities have evacuated the Eiffel Tower after a person was seen climbing the Paris landmark ahead of the Olympic Games closing ceremony.

The man was seen shirtless as he climbed the 1,083-foot tower, NBC News reported.

It is not clear where he started ascending the tower, but he was spotted above the Olympic rings that adorn the second section of the tower, above the top of the tower’s first viewing platform.