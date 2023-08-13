Peronism arrives at the primary elections this Sunday hit by a popularity crisis. The negative image of President Alberto Fernández exceeds 70% and the rejection is so unanimous that he gave up seeking his re-election. His successor will begin to be defined in these elections, to which more than 35 million Argentines are summoned. The winners of the internal party elections (known as PASO) will compete for the presidency on October 22. If necessary, there will be a second round on November 19.

They are one of the most uncertain elections in the recent history of Argentina, without a clear favorite. This Sunday, charges are not at stake, but candidacies, so the government could receive a massive punishment vote similar to that of Mauricio Macri in the primaries four years ago, when he lost by beating to the candidate Fernández. This result was replicated in the generals, two months later, although by a smaller difference.

The ruling Peronism has in its favor in these PASO an opposition divided into two: the center-right coalition Together for Change —which defines its leadership between the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich— and the far-right party headed by Javier Milei. The polls predict that the support of the official Unión por la Patria will be less than the 32% garnered by Macri in the 2019 primaries, when he was 15 points behind Fernández. However, the division of the opposition vote could make up the loss of support for Peronism if its candidate, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, is the most voted.

Peronism has opted for Massa to stay in power and hopes to avoid a flight of votes to the left with the pre-candidacy of social leader Juan Grabois. From the common sense of politics, Massa’s letter looks like a suicide. During his tenure as minister, inflation has climbed to 115.6% year-on-year —in a devilish race with wages, which have been left behind— and the Argentine peso has plummeted to record levels despite the drain on international reserves to hold it. His choice as a candidate is evidence of the problems facing Peronism: without Massa it would have been worse. To say worse, in the memory of Argentines, is to go back to the last hyperinflation, in 1989, when prices rose hour by hour.

The political scientist María Celeste Ratto provides another reason to understand why the heavyweights of Peronism, such as the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, buckled behind Massa: when it comes to voting, the economic situation influences less than party identification. In other words, it is unlikely that an Argentine who identifies as a Peronist will vote for the Together for Change coalition, and vice versa, no matter how much money he has in his pocket. Because? Because Argentines have normalized living in crisis and with high inflation levels.

“In Argentina, what most influences the vote is party identity. It is followed by management of the economy and then other factors such as age, socioeconomic level or gender”, says Ratto. On average, according to the data analyzed by this Conicet researcher for her doctoral thesis, the impact of the economy on the vote ranges between 15% and 20%. If the economy worsens above what is considered normal in Argentina, the impact grows. When the partisan rift dominates the public debate, the influence of economic factors falls.

An election campaign banner of presidential hopeful Sergio Massa, the current economy minister, and his running mate Agustín Rossidurante covers a wall on a street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

I vote anger

This Sunday, Peronism will know whether or not the severity of the economic crisis has exceeded the resistance threshold of its voters. In fact, the emergence of a candidate from anti-politics like Milei has unforeseen consequences. The polls predict that around 20% of the votes will go to this ultra-liberal economist who promises to eliminate the Central Bank, dollarize the economy and free the sale of arms and organs.

For months, the electoral campaign has been focused on the economy. Massa is in charge of the economic portfolio and two of his three main rivals are economists: Rodríguez Larreta and Milei. Massa distributes blame between the debt inherited from Macri with the International Monetary Fund and the drought that caused losses of more than 20,000 million to the countryside in 2023. To ask for the vote, he resorts to fear: he assures that the opposition plans to devalue, cut public spending and suppress social protest. The opposition referents respond that there is no option: whoever wins must reduce the fiscal deficit and eliminate the current exchange restrictions.

The exchange rate tension has skyrocketed on the eve of the election. But the axis of the campaign has turned from the economy to insecurity. The spark was the violent death of 11-year-old Morena Domínguez. On Wednesday, two thieves assaulted her a few meters from her school to steal her backpack and she died from the blows she received. Morena’s crime paralyzed the electoral campaign, with the immediate suspension of all proselytizing acts. Meanwhile, cases of insecurity returned to the forefront of current news. One day after that violent death that shocked the country, two criminals shot a surgeon to the head to keep his car.

The pre-election climate is tense. On Thursday, precarious private security workers blocked the train tracks to demand better wages and passengers angry at the interruption of service vented their anger with stones at the entrance of one of the main stations in Buenos Aires. That same night, a small group of leftist activists demonstrated against the electoral process in the surroundings of the Obelisk, one of the emblematic points of the Argentine capital. Riot police suppressed the protest and arrested six people, including Facundo Molares, a 47-year-old former FARC guerrilla, who died on the spot of cardiac arrest. Social movements hold the police responsible for his death and demand that justice be done.

The episodes of violence have been recorded in Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area, where more than a third of the population is concentrated, and have increased uncertainty about the electoral result. The insecurity agenda could benefit Bullrich, the pre-candidate who has opted most decisively for a strong hand against crime, or Milei, the majority recipient of the angry vote against the political class. Rodríguez Larreta clings to his desire to be the surprise of the night and prevail over the former Secretary of Security. Peronism nervously awaits the verdict of the polls. The penalty vote could be even bigger than expected or keep alive the illusion of an October comeback.

