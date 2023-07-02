Sunday, July 2, 2023, 8:10 p.m.



Do we live in the same country as a month ago? With this question, José Ángel Esteban begins an overview of the state of the great debates that are going to mark this campaign. Lourdes Pérez, political analyst, helps to mark the starting positions of each contender and we present two more things: the other analysts who are going to accompany us, and the GAD3 ‘trackings’ that will accompany our subscribers every day of the campaign .