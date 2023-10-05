Bzhania: Abkhazia will become a new permanent base for the Russian Navy

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania announced the signing of an agreement according to which a permanent base for ships of the Russian Navy will appear in the Ochamchira Bay of the republic. He told the newspaper about this “News”.

The leader of the republic clarified that this will happen in the near future. As Bzhania noted, cooperation between states in the military-technical sphere is aimed at increasing the level of defense capability of both countries.

In addition, according to him, Moscow continues to support Abkhazia. The President said that Russia provides the republic’s specialists with the opportunity to undergo advanced training in the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Bzhania on Victory and Independence Day of the republic. He noted that thirty years ago the Abkhaz people defended the right to a free life.