The Spanish series ‘A perfect tale’based on the novel of the same name, written by the Valencian Elisabet Benavent, shows us the story of Margot, heiress to an important hotel empire, who meets David, with whom she discovers that they have many things in common and they feel that they are the only ones capable of helping each other in order to get their partners back. Regarding its premiere, which will take place on Friday, July 28, 2023, here we will show you the actors and who they play in the original Netflix production.

Who are the actors and their characters in ‘A Perfect Tale’?

1. Anna Castillo as Margot

Anna Castillo is a Spanish actress born in 1993, who achieved popularity for her work in the film ‘El olivo’ (2016), for which she won the Goya Award for ‘best new actress’. Castillo plays Margot, who escaped from her own wedding, which is why she feels adrift and, after meeting David, she will have enough motivation to resume her life.

Anna Castillo is Margot. Photo: RTVE

2. Alvaro Mel as David

Álvaro Mel, born in 1996, began his career as an influencer on the Instagram social network in 2016; then, in 2018 he started as an actor with a small role in the series ‘Under the net’. Later, he showed his talent in other productions such as ‘La otra mirada’ (2018), ‘La fortuna’ (2021), ‘Paraíso’ (2022), among others. In ‘A Perfect Tale’ he is David, and his life will change when he meets Margot.

Alvaro Mel is David. Photo: Instagram

3. Ana Belén as Margot’s mother

María del Pilar Acosta, known by her stage name as Ana Belén, is a Spanish singer, actress and director, who has made more than 40 films, 30 plays and more than 35 albums, which is why she won the Latin Grammy Award. for musical excellence in 2015 and the Goya de Honor Award in 2017. She personifies Margot’s mother in ‘A perfect tale’.

Ana Belén plays Margot's mother: Photo: Instagram

4. Lourdes Hernandez ‘Russian Red’ as Patricia

Russian Red is the stage name of Lourdes Hernández González, a Spanish actress and singer of indie, folk and pop music. She won the Pop-Eye Awards for ‘best debut album’ and the MTV Europe Music Awards for ‘best Spanish artist’. In addition to playing Patricia in ‘A perfect story’, she also acted in the short film ‘El beso’ (2015) and ‘Ramona’ (2023).

Lourdes Hernandez is Patricia. Photo: Maria Caparrós

5. Ingrid Garcia-Jonsson as Candela

Ingrid García-Jonsson is a Spanish-Swedish actress who received the award for ‘Best Female Performance’ at the ASECAN Awards in 2014 and was nominated for the Goya Awards in the ‘Best New Actress’ category for the film ‘Beautiful Youth’ (2014 ). Ingrid García-Jonsson gives life to Candela in ‘A perfect tale’.

Ingrid García-Jonsson is Candela. Photo: Filmax

Who completes the cast of ‘A perfect tale’?