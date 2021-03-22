“Things they did not turn out as we expected ”, said President Alberto Fernández during the national network last Thursday. Anguish over the lack of doses against the coronavirus grows, especially among older adults. Every 48 hours a “quiz” is played with the planes in the air to find out how many Sputnik V vaccines bound for Ezeiza will be released in an emergency by Vladimir Putin.

The reality, indeed, not what was expected, or waited too long: time and materialization of that initial “optimism” that is now assumed as a mirage. There are ten links in the genealogy of the frustration that converged on the perfect march storm and they explain this beginning of autumn with empty syringes.

1- The initial bet

Manufacture of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the MabXience laboratory in Garín: Photo: AFP

The Government signed a purchase agreement with the laboratory in August 2020 AstraZeneca for 22.4 million vaccines, which would be manufactured in the country. If the original plan had been followed, those doses would have already started to be used this month. But there were problems. The AZ phase 3 trial took longer than anticipated due to methodological errors and production was also delayed. That sowed a potential hole for Argentina which has now been exposed. What little of the Covishield (Indian version) that came along was a short-lived wild card. There could just be some important stock of the Oxford one made in Garin in the second week of April.

2- Russian connection

The first batch of 300,000 Sputnik V vaccines arrived in the country in December. Photo: Presidency

Faced with the inconveniences that AstraZeneca had, the Government turned its gaze towards Russia. In December it decided to seal the acquisition of 30 million vaccines with the Gamaleya Institute. It was announced that 20 million would be delivered between January and February, and the remainder in March. But such a thing did not happen, due to the Russian difficulties to scale the production of Sputnik V outside their country. Each trip of Aerolineas Argentinas to bring a new batch is a puzzle on the calendar and that makes planning difficult.

3- Chinese plan

An employee of the Post Office transfers a package of Sinopharm vaccines for distribution last March 3. Photo: Xinhua

When access to the Russian vaccine began to show difficulties, the Government hurried negotiations with the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm. He managed to get a first batch of one million doses at the end of February, when the main official concern was not yet that the stock would run out, but rather to avoid the splinters of the VIP vaccination center. Now the arrival of 3 million more, but without a certain date. “The vaccines are in China,” Minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday.

4- An impossible “love”

For Argentines, the Pfizer vaccine is still in the window. Photo: Reuters

In the race to cover the potholes left by each “friend” laboratory, there are a continuous bass, the annoying presence of an absence: the delayed (at this point one could say failed) Argentine agreement with Pfizer. Brazil signed a contract for 100 million doses last week. Chile had already signed its own. Peru and Uruguay also got their share. Our country can not zoom positions with the American laboratory.

5- No options

Janssen’s vaccine has already been approved by the FDA and WHO. Photo: AFP

Several experts have warned about the problem of the lack of vaccines in Argentina and the lack of protection of risk groups before the arrival of the cold. They have stated that the Government should quickly get out of the vicious circle in which it finds itself: not only awaiting deliveries that do not materialize, but try to close agreements with other laboratories. In January it was reported that there were negotiations with Janssen and Moderna. However, no results have been known in this regard.

6- No papers

The Sinopharm vaccine was intended for teachers because it is only applicable to those under 60 years of age. Photo: Télam

Added to this is the problem that the Sinopharm vaccine It is not enabled for people over 60 years old and there are no clues as to when that might happen. Today the Chinese solution is, in volume, the government’s main bet in the face of irregular Russian deliveries. There will be, at some point, three million vaccines that – unless the documentation arrives and the age stumbling block is saved – will not be able to be destined for the population that needs them the most.

7- Aztec lock

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrar, and President Fernández during a recent visit to the Liomont laboratory. Photo: EFE

Added to all these disorders are the obstacles posed by “our foreign partners”: AZ vaccines manufactured in Argentina that had to be packaged in Mexico. had to be referred to the United States at the last minute due to problems in the Liomont laboratory: lack of supplies and state bureaucracy. Thus, it is estimated that the “Mexican” doses will be available. just in may. Those completed in the United States would be distributed starting in April.

8- The local distortion

The march on February 27 in Plaza de Mayo against vip vaccination. Photo: Juano Tesone

To the shortage of vaccines must be added the distortions on the management dose once they arrive in Argentina: both young health professionals who do not fight on the first line against Covid (or the second) and political militants have been immunized with Sputnik V, while those over 80 years of age are still they wait their turn. In addition, that big gray bag with the label is still valid. “Strategic staff”, whose opacity makes the legitimate origin of those vaccinated a matter of faith.

9- Hostile world

Alberto Fernández, during the national network last Thursday.

All this course takes place within a framework of Official “victimization”, which immobilizes against a hostile world. “90 percent of the vaccines against Covid are in 10 percent of the countries. We must value what has been achieved ”, said Minister Carla Vizzotti. “Only 18 countries have received 88 percent of the vaccines that have been distributed so far,” said President Alberto Fernández. Neither does the Covax solidarity fund gave priority to Argentina because, although our performance in vaccination does not rank among the best, there are worse.

10- One eye

Minister Vizzotti believes that private participation in vaccination would cause unequal access. Photo: Rolando Andrade

Unlike what is seen in other parts of the world, here the eye of the national state continues to control all purchase and distribution of doses, with results that reveal their own deficits in the face of complex challenges. There has been no participation of the provinces (They limit themselves to applying the vaccines they receive from the Government) or from the private sector. Vizzotti considers that this advance would provoke inequality in access to immunity. Other experts believe, on the other hand, that the mixed model would be an effective tool to try to hit the gas in the most demanding vaccination campaign in history.

