Willingham moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for 100 million euros, with other additions and incentives, to make the player enter the list of the highest transfers in football history.

A perfect start

• After his brilliance in the preparation and friendly scoring period, Bellingham started the season by scoring a goal in his first match in the opening round of the Spanish League against Atletico Bilbao during his team’s 2-0 win.

• Jody’s brilliance continued in the second round of the Spanish League, scoring two goals against Almeria and leading his team to victory with three goals to one, to top the list of his team’s top scorers early.

• The third match in the Spanish League was very complicated for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo, as it was heading towards a goalless draw after Brazilian Rodrigo missed a penalty kick, but Bellingham appeared with the winning goal in the 81st minute.

• The 20-year-old Bellingham wrote history with his three goals in his first three official matches in the Spanish royal shirt, becoming the youngest player in the 21st century to score 3 consecutive times in the Real Madrid shirt.

Threatening Prince Luka

On the other hand, the star of Croatian Prince Luka Modric dims, as fans of the royal club like to call him, as the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti had to put him on the bench to take advantage of the vitality and glow of Bellingham.

• Modric was the main player in the midfield of Real Madrid over the past years, until the English player came from Dortmund to put an end to this series of participation mainly.

Modric was associated with moving to other clubs, including the senior Saudi League, before Ancelotti denied the matter and confirmed the continuation of his Croatian player in the ranks of Real Madrid.

Ancelotti said in a press conference for his team: “Modric decided his fate by staying with us. He has no problem. Yes, he is not happy about not participating mainly because this situation is strange for him, but he contributes with us throughout the season like all players.”

Modric will celebrate his 38th birthday next month, but he does not intend to leave Real Madrid during the current season, while the brilliance of his English counterpart indicates that his story with the Spanish royal will soon end.