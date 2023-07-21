A perfect shot: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Friday 21 July 2023, the film A perfect shot, directed by Michael Radford and starring Demi Moore and Michael Caine, is broadcast on La7. A 2007 film not to be missed by all thriller fans. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream A perfect shot? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of Laura Quinn (Demi Moore), an ambitious forty-year-old career woman, manager of the London Diamond Corporation, the largest diamond company in the world. Laura is frustrated that her professional advancement is hampered by the top management of the company, corrupt, deeply sexist and reluctant to recognize her talent and skills. So dissatisfied and fierce, the woman decides to join Mr. Hobbs (Michael Caine), an elderly bank usher, animated by a strong feeling of bitterness after years of inadequately recognized service.

Hobbs’ goal is to avenge the death of his wife suffering from cancer, which years earlier he had not been able to cure due to a financial loan denied by the company that insured the London Diamond Corporation. The usher has amassed a surprising amount of knowledge about how the company works over the years and proposes that Laura steal a hefty sum of the company’s diamonds. But unbeknownst to Laura, the old man’s plans go even further than expected. Not everything will go as planned and the consequences will be far-reaching…

A perfect shot: the cast of the film

A perfect shot is the film directed by Michael Radford and starring Demi Moore and Michael Caine broadcast this evening, Saturday 25 June 2022, on La7 at 21.15. In the cast we also find Lambert Wilson, Jonathan Aris, Derren Nesbitt, Nathaniel Parker, Shaughan Seymour, Nicholas Jones, Joss Ackland, Silas Carson, Rosalind March, Stanley Townsend. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Demi MooreLaura Quinn

Michael CaineMr. Hobbs

Lambert WilsonFinch

Joss Ackland: Milton Kendrick Ashtoncroft

Constantine Gregory: Dmitriev

Jonathan ArisBoyle

David Barrass: Fenton

Silas Carson: Reece

Derren NesbittSinclair

Nathaniel ParkerOllie

Ben RightonBryan

Natalie DormerCassie

Streaming and TV

Where to see A perfect shot on live TV and live streaming? The film will be broadcast tonight – 21 July 2023 – at 21.15 on La7. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.