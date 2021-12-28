A perfect shot: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 28 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on La7, A perfect shot (Flawless), a 2007 film directed by Michael Radford, written by Edward Anderson and starring Demi Moore and Michael Caine, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A reporter, who is composing a journalistic piece about women from different backgrounds who hold or have held various positions of power, meets Laura Quinn, the only woman to have been a manager at London, to include in the article. Diamonds Corporation, the world’s leading diamond company; this casually shows her a large 168-carat diamond and tells her that she has stolen it. The story moves with a flashback to London in the early 1960s. Mr. Hobbs is a cleaning man from London Diamonds on retirement and the aforementioned Laura Quinn is a bright and intelligent executive of that company. She is the first person to arrive at work and she is always the last to leave, sacrificing her personal life for the company, and for this reason she has never married. Despite having demonstrated her intellectual superiority over the years over her male colleagues, she has never gotten a promotion, having already been overtaken professionally six times just because she was a woman. Hobbs approaches the sophisticated Miss Quinn by proposing the theft of some diamonds contained in the underground safe. Miss Quinn is at first incredulous that the cleaning man could commit a theft in the most protected vault in Europe, but he explains to the woman how he has learned for years now, thanks to his anonymous assignment, of the place where the company president hides the combination of the safe every time. In addition, Mr. Hobbs informs her that he has learned of her imminent dismissal to keep a secret agreement with the Soviet Union that she herself proposed.

A perfect shot: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of A Perfect Heist, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Demi Moore: Laura Quinn

Michael Caine: Mr. Hobbs

Lambert Wilson: Finch

Joss Ackland: Milton Kendrick Ashtoncroft

Constantine Gregory: Dmitriev

Jonathan Aris: Boyle

David Barrass: Fenton

Silas Carson: Reece

Derren Nesbitt: Sinclair

Nathaniel Parker: Ollie

Ben Righton: Bryan

Natalie Dormer: Cassie

Streaming and tv

Where to see A perfect shot on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Tuesday 28 December 2021 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the La7 website.