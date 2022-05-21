“A perfect pairing”, called in Latin America “A perfect pairing”, is a Netflix original production that came to streaming on May 19. Less than a week after its premiere, is already in the top 10 of the most watched titles internationally, including Peru.

The film brings us to Victoria Justicethe former Nickelodeon star, as an enterprising wine executive and Adam Demos as a gruff and mysterious local.

YOU CAN SEE: “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be like “Joker” and “Logan”, according to director of the Disney+ series

Actress Victoria Justice rose to fame after starring in the Nickelodeon series “Victorious.” Photo: Instagram

What is “A Perfect Pairing” about?

Also known as “A perfect pairing”, the story follows an ambitious wine specialist executive named Lola (Victoria Justice), who, after leaving the company she worked for, decides to open her own wine import business.

For that she travels to an Australian sheep farm, where in the midst of her efforts she meets Max (Adam Demos), a rude and mysterious local with whom she falls in love.

“A perfect pairing” within the top 5 in Peru

Just one day after its premiere on the platform of Netflix, the film has surprised more than one subscriber with the laughter it brings out thanks to its story. For this reason, in various countries it is within the top 10 of the titles with the most views and in Peru it is located in position 3.

“A perfect pairing” in position 3 of the top of Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

Link to see “A perfect pairing”

As we have mentioned, the feature film is available at Netflixso a prior subscription to the platform will be required to be able to see the new protagonist of Victoria Justice.

If you have a monthly subscription, you can watch the tape through this link: www.netflix.com.