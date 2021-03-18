In the summer of 2012, Madrid signed Modric for 30 million euros (from Tottenham). Someone enlightened on the other side of the airlift came to say that it was a signing “to cover shame.” What a prophet. Just five months later, Wagner Ribeiro recommended to Florentino the signing of a certain Casemiro, who despite playing more than 100 games in Sao Paulo had the humility to play six months in Castilla to show what he was capable of. It only cost 5.5 million euros. It can be said that he is one of the most profitable signings in the club’s history.

In the summer of 2014, with the heroic Décima just conquered, It was Toni Kroos who left Bayern Munich to come to the Bernabéu with Cristiano, Modric, Sergio Ramos and co. Its price was a bargain, 25 million euros, given that he had only one year left on his contract and he refused to renew, despite the fact that Guardiola asked him repeatedly. Seven years later, that’s the best 25 million invested in a long time.

Consequently, that Holy Trinity of the medullary (Casemiro-Kroos-Modric) cost Madrid only 60.5 million euros, the same that was paid by Jovic in 2019 or 15 million less than what Barça disbursed for De Jong to Ajax. Now UEFA itself surrenders to the Kroos-Modric duo, which despite being 66 years old continues to play like an open book. Between the two they accumulate eight Champions (the Croatian, four in white; the German, three with Madrid and one with Bayern). They play hand in hand. They move the team as if they were the needle of the compass. They are a blessing for Real Madrid …

#perfect #Engine #Room