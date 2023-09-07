It sounds like a joke, a post from “The Phrases of Osho” but it’s all true. And it’s a bit the symbol of how novice drivers arrive unprepared behind the wheel: a driving instructor, while trying to park, crashed his car ending up inside the driving school offices where he worked. The photo, posted on social media by the Lakewood, Colorado Police Department, speaks for itself. And the patch that the owner of the driving school tried to put in – as often happens – is even worse: he said that the driver was not yet teaching the students of the Community Driving School, he was on his second day of work and that the Hyundai it was his personal car.

Of course, as if the fact that a driving instructor crashes while trying to park is a detail. And as if the thought of all of us that such a teacher can only do damage to the students does not count for anything.

In Italy we don’t have such an emblematic photo to show off as proof that novice drivers don’t know how to drive. But we have much more worrying evidence: that provided by the numbers. At the theoretical quizzes, every year 70% of aspiring automakers pass the exam, but the percentage of candidates passing in the practical tests rises to 89% of the candidates. It is the highest number in Europe.

Attention, I don’t want to make any comments here, but judge for yourself: according to data from the Ministry, it is the regions of the South that register the highest rates of promotion. Leading the ranking of the regions with the most eligible Puglia, which in the last ten years has had a rate of passing exams for driving licenses of 83.6%, followed by Sicily (83.2%), Campania (82.8% ), Molise (82.7%), Basilicata (82.1%) and Calabria (82%). The best drivers ever? Those in the province of Vibo Valentia, where in the last year surveyed by the ministry 98.8% of those who took the driving test were promoted. We are talking about something like only 34 rejected out of almost 3,000 candidates.