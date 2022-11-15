The official, who asked not to be named, added that the meetings are now being held in the “command hall”.Tank Inside the Pentagon, it is the operations room that can decide to implement US President Joe Biden’s military orders, if the need arises.

The official concluded that the Pentagon leaders are now in constant contact with the national security team at the White House, and that there is no specific decision to respond to the Russian attack, but that future steps will be coordinated – according to him – with the Supreme Command of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – NATO.

In response to a question by “Sky News Arabia” about whether the Russian Ministry of Defense will be contacted, the official explained that Washington will keep the hotline open with the Kremlin to prevent things from slipping away and avoid any unintended clash.

The official did not rule out resorting – if the need arises – to pre-established contingency plans to deal with sudden scenarios that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to.