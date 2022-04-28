The official said during a meeting with reporters, Thursday, that the US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia is the largest since the “Marshall Plan”, after World War II.

The official, who asked not to be named, was referring to a massive US investment program that helped the collapsing German economy recover after the Nazi loss in World War II.

The official added that Washington is seeking to establish a large and permanent training base in Eastern Europe, but “we will not reveal its location.”

He explained that “the US forces are participating with other countries in training Ukrainian units outside Ukraine.”

On the other hand, the official spoke about the situation on the ground in the war, which has entered its third month.

He stressed that “Russia suffers from the problem of coordinating its operations through a central command, as well as its weakness in delivering supplies to its units.” He also said that Ukrainian forces are regaining sites in the Donetsk region in the east of the country, and “their resistance is improving.”

And he continued, “The Russians did not control Mariupol, the besieged city on the strategic Sea of ​​Azov, but they are still targeting it with indiscriminate bombing.”

He also said, “We have no indications that the Russians will attack the Odessa base. The Russian Navy is not close to it.”